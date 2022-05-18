The “door” on Mars: the explanation about the mysterious formation in a photo of the red planet

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

An image of Mars sent back by the Curiosity rover

image source, NASA/JPL

With a striking rectangular shape, and a smooth cut that contrasts with the rough rock around it, a geological formation on Mars has raised questions for several days.

Some have found “door” shape and others have floated theories as to whether an extraterrestrial civilization could create a “passageway” on the neighboring planet.

But what the photo taken by the robot shows curiositywhich has been sending Mars data from the ground since 2012, has a more logical explanation.

According to NASA, it’s all a matter of perspective.

