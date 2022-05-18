The documentary that shows the hidden side of Jennifer Lopez and arrives on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the great divas of our times. A complete artist who is always ready to face any challenge. However, when the cameras turn off, the artist shows a vulnerable and self-demanding side that makes it clear why she is at the top.

That’s exactly what it shows Jennifer Lopez: Part Time (either half-time), the original documentary of Netflix which opens next month. Said special is structured around the performance and preparation for the half-time show of the superbowl of 2020 where he shared a scene with Shakira.

