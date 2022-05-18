The documentary that shows the hidden side of Jennifer Lopez and arrives on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the great divas of our times. A complete artist who is always ready to face any challenge. However, when the cameras turn off, the artist shows a vulnerable and self-demanding side that makes it clear why she is at the top.

That’s exactly what it shows Jennifer Lopez: Part Time (either half-time), the original documentary of Netflix which opens next month. Said special is structured around the performance and preparation for the half-time show of the superbowl of 2020 where he shared a scene with Shakira.

Official poster of the documentary to be released on Netflix

The documentary also focuses on the performance of JLo at the inaugural ceremony for President Joe Biden in which he performed “This Land Is Your Land” and “America, the Beautiful”, as well as behind-the-scenes moments from the film hustlers (Wall Street Swindlers), released in 2019. This film had been well received by critics, noted as one of the candidates for the next installment of the Oscars, but ended up being one of the greats ignored by the Academy.

In addition to offering a tour around the professional achievements of the singer and actress, also puts the focus on the most intimate side of his life. From her Latin roots, her childhood in the Bronx to becoming the woman she is today. “I do this, not for a prize, I do it to connect with people and make them feel things, because I want to feel something,” she says in a part of the advance.

half-time It also offers a glimpse of Jennifer with her children Max and Emme, the twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony. The actor also makes an appearance Ben Affleck, the artist’s current partner, who recently announced their engagement in April. The couple reconnected in early 2021, nearly two decades after dating in the early 2000s.

Related news

In April it was revealed that the documentary half-time had been chosen as one of the opening titles of the Tribeca Festival, to be held the first week of June in New York. Then he June 14th will have its premiere in Netflix.