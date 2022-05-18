The adorable joke that The Rock received from his daughter – Movie News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is not only one of the most influential actors in Hollywood today, he is also known for his sports discipline and his emotional videos with fans and his family. This time one of his daughters played an adorable prank on him!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just starred Red alert beside Gal Gadot Y Ryan Reynolds, a movie that became the most watched in Netflix history. We will also see it this year as Black Adam, one of the great bets of Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. Is there anything the former WWE star doesn’t do well? Well, apparently not, he is also a loving father and a recent video proves it.

Through his Instagram account he shared this moment he shared with his daughter Jasmin. In the clip appears the protagonist of Jumanji: The Next Level sitting in front of his little girl, yes, with his eyes closed and a clear laugh of nervousness since he did not expect what would happen next.

Laughing, Jasmine Johnson holds up a sheet of aluminum foil with a large dollop of peanut butter (it really was a lot). His famous musculature could do nothing to stop this prank and he ended up completely smeared on his face with this sweet father/daughter moment.

“You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson from playing my little tornado’s favorite game, ‘Daddy close your eyes.'”The Rock wrote in the same post. “One day they’ll grow up and go away, and smash daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they want to do, so while they still like to hang out with dad bring the peanut butter!“.

Among the future projects of The Rock is RedOne where he will share scenes with Chris Evansthe story remains under lock and key, we should also mention kingfilm of Robert Zemeckis that will tell the story of the legendary king Kamehameha (yes, that’s his name), who was the first to unite the Hawaiian Islands in war, thus fulfilling the prophecy since his birth.