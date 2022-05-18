The 10 Bond girls we can’t forget

This is a very tricky list. Today you don’t know if making a list of girls can lead to a complaint, but guys, let’s not kid ourselves. We are all going to see one of James Bond, among other things, because of the women who accompany him. And as much as they presume that things have changed, that now they don’t need to be saved and that they are an example of empowerment, the truth is that under that patina lies a gatopardist drift.

However, it is also true that throughout the Bond saga we have had very different Bond girls and some deserve to stand out above the rest for different reasons. These are the 10 Bond girls that we cannot forget and we give our reasons. In order not to screw up or hurt feelings, we will do it in order of appearance in the saga. to the mess

1. Ursula Andress (dr no)

She was the first. She’d come out of the waters off Jamaica in a white bikini and in the ’60s she was wowing viewers. We still know almost nothing about her life beyond the fact that she was looking for shells, but she was her first and that makes her unforgettable.

2. Honor Blackman (Goldfinger)

“I must be dreaming”, exclaimed Sean Connery when he told him his name. Nowadays, calling a character “Pussy” would be unthinkable. Pussy Galore was a strong woman with character but it is also true that, in a hidden way, she insinuated that she was a lesbian and that this strength came from her sexual identity. Bond is a lot of Bond and there was no female who could resist him, so Pussy ended up in her arms in the middle of the barn but her personality, apart from her sexual tastes, makes her unforgettable.

3. Diana Rigg (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)

She was the one who walked Bond down the aisle and ended up murdered by Erns Stavros Blofeld. For that reason alone, she is unforgettable, but on top of that we are facing one of the best actresses in the history of television. Her character had what Pussy Galore lacked, enough of a combination of fragility and toughness that Bond would fall into her arms rather than the other way around, although personally I think she was quite a departure from the Bond girl profile.

4. Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die)

The mythical Doctor Quinn also fell into Bond’s arms, this time Roger Moore, who didn’t let one go. What’s more, her character was a card fortune teller who owed her powers to her virginity and the very cunning did not hesitate to do whatever was necessary to deprive Doctor Kananga of her particular prophetess. Solitaire’s loss of innocence, in all respects, is one of the most heartbreaking in the film and in the entire franchise.

5. Barbara Bach (the spy who loved me)

Unforgettable not only for her beauty but because she is the first Bond girl who can treat 007 as an equal. Her role in the plot of the film is indisputable and she totally distances herself from the stereotype of a vase girl or a girl who needs to be saved. The character marks a turning point in terms of the role of women in the saga and becomes the true antecedent of the Bond girls we have today.

6. Carole Bouquet (Only for your eyes)

Today, at 64 years old, Carole Bouquet is still captivating. In Only for your eyes, replicates Bond and inherits the character of a strong, independent Bond girl who doesn’t need the hero at all. Here if Bond goes to troupe. Only for your eyesthe one that is street the best movie of Roger Moore (as much as in The country prefer the spy who loved me), a story of revenge pure and simple, is the story of the revenge of Melina Havelock. Bond was just passing by.

7. Maud Adams (octopussy)

Unforgettable eyes Maud Adams not only in octopussy but also in The man with the golden gun and in his cameo in scenery to kill. She has been the only Bond girl (official, because there is one that surpasses her) who has appeared in three films. her character in octopussy It also picks up the witness of Barbara Bach and Carole Bouquet, although the film is much more festival-oriented than the previous ones.

8. Eva Green (Royal Casino)

First Bond girl of the Daniel Craig era. It is no longer that she is a direct descendant of the previous ones. It is that she overcomes them and leaves Bond for the drag. Through the four films that followed, Bond tries to get over his loss through action, sex, violence and alcohol until he seems to settle down at the end of Specter. We’ll see if he got it or it was just a mirage.

9. Monica Bellucci (Specter)

Yes, I get totally machirulo and I confess: Monica Bellucci is the milf. With capital letters. For the first time in the entire saga, Bond goes to bed with a woman who is no younger than him. At 51, he made us completely forget that the film’s co-star was Lea Seydouxto whom I don’t know what Bond sees, even though Monica Bellucci herself affirms that she is a much more mature and modern character than hers.

10. Judi Dench

We left many others behind along the way, like Halle Berry either Janssem Fanke but they are all that are and the best could not stay by the wayside. Judi Dench she’s been M for seven movies to please her husband, who wanted to show off sleeping with a Bond girl. Her character has been tough, strong, at times endearing, at times relentless (“You are a relic of the cold war,” she lets Pierce Bronan point-blank) and her death has been the most painful in the franchise . We will never forget her and will vindicate her as the best boss Bond has ever had and as a Bond girl in her own right. She the best Bond girl of all time. Greetings and be happy.