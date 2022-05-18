Thanks Chris – Will Smith found the solution to add zeros to his bank account

The American actor was banned for 10 years from the Academy after his slap to Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars gala. He reads on for the rest of the story.

The most famous slap in history continues to give what to talk about. While Chris Rock walks around the stages of the United States before an audience eager to know the details of his cheek, Will Smith he seems to have found in a spiritual journey to India the best solution to treat his behavior problems.

And it is that after slapping the comedian in the middle of the Oscars galaWill was banned by the Academy for 10 years, not counting all the film productions that put him on the ‘black list’ because of the social pressure that the figure of the actor could unleash in any film or cinematographic work.

However, the protagonist of “I’m legend” seems to have found the solution to their problems … financial. And it is that the sales of his autobiography, “will”initially published in mid-2021, has had a rebound in sales that will swell the bank accounts of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”:

According to information from Forbes magazine, The actor’s autobiography is among the 70 best-selling books since the “impasse” with Chris, something that could compensate for the economic loss that Will has generated by slapping the comedian in front of millions of viewers. Now, thanks to this income from the copyright of the book, the native of Philadelphia could appease his sorrows by winning a ‘four wheeler’ of the year.

According to various press reports, Smith would earn around $200,000 from this uptick in sales, enough to purchase a Mercedes-Benz S-Class either BMW 7 Seriesboth on the threshold of the dollars that Will will receive in the coming weeks.

