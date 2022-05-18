TelevisaUnivision strengthens content and streamlines its business activities

As part of its first Upfront as a combined company, TelevisaUnivision revealed its strategy to strengthen its content and capabilities to drive rapid growth through each area of ​​its business, aiming to generate more value for brands to reach and attract Hispanics from the United States.

Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing in the United States of TelevisaUnivision, opened the presentation noting: “We are putting more investment, more momentum and more growth behind our ability to inform, empower and entertain the Hispanic community, and provide opportunities for May all of you grow with us.”

In terms of streaming, Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer, reinforced the proposal of ViX, a global AVOD and SVOD streaming platform in Spanish, in addition to revealing new original content productions for the audience.

“The scope of our content offering and the star power attached to it is unmatched,” said Gazzolo. “With ViX we are not reusing our television offer. We are investing significant additional dollars in sports rights and content well beyond our networks. It is more original content in Spanish than any other service, whichever way you look at it.”

Among the new offerings are Falling in love, the island (working title), presented by Carlos Ponce and Karina Banda. The show will feature 16 contestants on a captivating island off the southern coast of Turkey in order to find love. For its part, Koati, The Series, the actress, producer and businesswoman, Sofía Vergara, will be the creator and protagonist of the new original animated series based on the family film that premiered last year. Following the success of the film, ViX will expand the story of the characters in a series aimed at families with children from 2 to 7 years old.

Gazzolo added that Vergara joins a group of prominent creators and screenwriters developing exclusive content for ViX and Vix+, including Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Mario Vargas Llosa and Selena Gomez.

Luis Silberwasser, president of Univision Television Networks, highlighted the company’s reinvigorated content strategy that drives ratings growth across its major television networks, which are up 7 percent season to date.

“Univision is the home of Hispanics in the United States,” said the executive. “No other network, in English or Spanish, can match the connection, reach and trust we have with our audience. We are the fastest growing set of television networks in the media space, with the perfect combination of captivating stories and events that create great cultural moments and are seen live. We believe in the power of broadcast television and that is why today we are announcing new entertainment and fiction formats, new and relevant musical offerings and new soccer rights to fuel even more growth.”

The executive announced a range of new content, including Forever: Selenaa two-hour live music special honoring the music of one of the most iconic Latin artists, Selena Quintanilla; The stepmother, First you, sit down who can Y At night, but without sleep.

In addition, the renewal of the Gold Cup was announced with a multi-year media rights association with Concacaf, which grants the channel exclusive broadcasting rights in Spanish for future editions of the Gold Cup in the United States.

As for series, outstanding titles are crown of tears 2, forgive our sins, The Heritage, overcome the absence, No man’s wife, heartless 2, Gloria Trevi Y i die for lola.

Meanwhile, UniMás is preparing shows like Which one is good?, super human challenge, forbidden love Y Challenge 4 elements extreme nature.