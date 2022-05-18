Take a deep breath before seeing Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex, in her youth

It has long been known that the relationship between Jennifer Garner, her namesake JLo and the ex-husband of garner, next to take Jennifer Lopez to the altar, they get along well, even getting their families to mix, for the well-being of the children in common. The stars prioritize the well-being of their little ones and encourage them to share activities.

Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck proved once again that they work wonders as a stepfamily. Recently, they all appeared together at a school event. Hollywood Life was the portal that published the information, where they showed photos of Violet (the 16-year-old daughter of Ben and Jennifer Garner) hugging her stepsister Emme, daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony. It seems that the entire Lopez, Garner and Affleck family has already begun to establish a strong and solid bond.

Jennifer Garner posing.

The same source assured that Seraphina and Samuel (children of Jennifer Garner) get along very well with JLo’s twins, with whom they shared outings and excursions on several occasions. The boys are of similar ages, have many things in common and their parents’ attitude of living together in harmony.

On the other hand, social networks speak for themselves. And in addition to showing the growth and life of the artists and their children, they show intimacies, such as the photography that she herself Jennifer Garner I post on Instagram, where she is seen a few years younger.

Jennifer Garner years ago. Source: Instagram Jennifer Garner.

In profile, with her curly hair, Jennifer Garner He conquered more than one, as was the actor who played one of the most remembered Batmans at the time. The publication easily exceeds the barrier of 280 thousand likes and has messages from all latitudes.