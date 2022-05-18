“Stranger Things”: this is the list of films that the Duffer brothers recommend to fans of the series | SKIP-INTRO

Since its premiere in 2016, “stranger things” has become a cult series. Hundreds of parodies, fan illustrations; as well as countless reactions on the internet show that there is an audience willing to immerse themselves in the eighties. With three seasons that can be devoured in a weekend and a final installment about to see the light, is it possible to fight against the “withdrawal syndrome”?

Regarding the premiere of Volume 1 of the final season of “Stranger Things”, we remember the conversation we had in 2019 with the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producers of “Stranger Things”, who gave us a list of movies from the seventies and eighties for fans to fill the void, at least until the new episodes are released.

LOOK: “Stranger Things”: Who is Vecna? Meet the villain of the fourth season

First, they recommended Steven Spielberg classics like the thriller “Jaws” (1975) and the sci-fi stories “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) and “ET” (1982). Nor did they leave behind two transcendental films by John Carpenter, such as “Halloween” (1978) and “The Thing” (1982).

The creators of the Netflix series say that they were also inspired by the novels of Stephen King. “We wanted the show to feel like when we were kids and we stayed up late, we opened these books and the feeling. (…) We tried to capture that with ‘Stranger Things’”, they declared.

The Duffer brothers said that their dream is that younger children who have not seen these classic movies, or enjoyed old video games, find in the Netflix series an invitation to discover such works, because “that would be the best thing in the world.” .

And speaking of young people, what was it like for the child actors of “Stranger Things” (who play Dustin, Lucas, Nancy and Eleven) to be part of a time so different from today? According to the Duffer brothers, they had a great time, and when they received the huge walkie-talkies that their characters used to communicate from house to house, “their minds were blown.”

The recommended

These are the platforms where you can watch the movies recommended by the Duffer brothers for a good marathon before the premiere of “Stranger Things 4″, Volume 1, this May 27:

Director: steven spielberg

Platforms: Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max.

Jaws poster.

Director: steven spielberg

Platform: Prime Video

Drew Barrymore in “ET.”

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977)

Director: steven spielberg

Platform: hbo max

Director: John Carpenter

Platform: Prime Video

Director: John Carpenter

Platform: Amazon (for rent)

These are some titles based on works by the famous author, available in streaming:

“Doctor Sleep” (Prime Video)

“Super-Natural” (HBO Max)

“In the tall grass” (Netflix)

“Dreams of escape” (Netflix)

“1922” (Netflix)

“Cursed Cemetery” (Netflix)

Swedish actor Bill Skarsård received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Pennywise in the adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic It. He was originally played by Tim Curry. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Which one do you dare to see first?

The data The plot Netflix’s “Stranger Things” takes place in Hawkins, Indiana (USA), in 1983. Here some children are looking for their missing friend Will Byers, but they find Eleven, a girl who has spent her entire life in captivity by an organization dedicated to unethical experiments.

Follow Skip Intro on Instagram: