Stan Lee could return with his cameos in Marvel movies, how is it possible?

There is no doubt that the undisputed hallmark of the films of Marvel Studios It’s not the humor, it’s the presence of Stan Lee. The creator of a large part of that universe has been a fundamental piece not only for the films to come to light, but also for those cameos that all fans were waiting for.

Stan passed away in 2018, having his last appearance in Endgame with the Assault on Time of the avengerswhen Steve (Chris Evans) and Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) travel to the 1960s, to the SHIELD facility. Now it seems that not even death can stop Stan, since could return in the next movies.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel closed a major deal with Genius Brands International Y POW!. This agreement will allow the use of the image of Stan Lee in future movies and television productionsas well as at Disney theme parks, merchandising and more.

With this agreement, Lee could return through the use of CGI and old footage, in the same way that he did with the great Peter Cushing and his character. Grand Moff Tarkin and Carrie Fisher with the princess Leiaboth for the acclaimed rogue one.

“This deal really ensures that Stan, through digital technology and stock footage and other ways, will live in the most important place, the Marvel movies and the Disney theme parks. It’s a broad deal”, commented the CEO and president of Genius Brands, Andy Heyward.

At the moment it has not been disclosed when the deal will begin to work, that is, with which film the famous publisher could return. It is likely that Lee’s cameos may return for the 2023 titles.

There is some controversy surrounding bringing deceased icons back, but surely Marvel Studios fans will be more than happy to see the return of deceased icons. Stan, TheMan!

