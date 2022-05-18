Spiderhead trailer: Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this Netflix movie

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, is out now, and it will remind viewers of Black Mirror. The trailer introduces us to a universe where Hemsworth’s character, Steve Abnesti, is running drug tests on people, including Teller, and as soon as they’re given the drug, they lose control of themselves.

Drug trials are taking place on prisoners and the facility is a new prison for them. Here, they can be themselves, until they have the drug. “His presence in this facility, while technically a punishment, is a privilege,” Steve says of Hemsworth.

The film is directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

The synopsis for Spiderhead reads: “In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates use a surgically placed device that delivers doses of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, no orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, the incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they are not. Sometimes, they are a better version. You need to relax? There is a drug for that. Speechless? There is also a drug for that. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a more complicated turn, as Abnesti’s experiments begin to push the limits of free will altogether.”

The Netflix film, which will be released on June 17, is based on George Saunders’ short story Escape From Spiderhead, which was published in The New Yorker.