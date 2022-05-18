Shrek: Five curiosities that you did not know about the movie

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the premiere of ‘Shrek’, the most famous animated film from DreamWorks and that has marked an entire generation with its distinctive humor and history. At that time, ‘Shrek ‘became a box office success grossing almost 500 million dollars around the world and positioning the DreamWorks studio as Disney’s main competitor.

The famous ‘Shrek’ movie starred the voices of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and John Lithgow. The story was based on a 1990 children’s book. written by William Steig, who works as a cartoonist at The New Yorker.

As we know, the story is about an ogre who decides to go out into the outside world in the company of a talking donkey, in order to save his house in the swamp, finding the love of his life; a princess with a spell.

‘Shrek’ won the Oscar for best animated film and was selected at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001. As if that were not enough, it is part of the top 10 of AFI’s animated films. While in 2020, it was selected for preservation in the United States Library of Congress’s National Film Registry.

Originally the animation would be with plasticine characters

Initially, the production had planned to record the film with the stop motion technique which consists of creating movements frame by frame with plasticine characters. However, the idea was discarded as the cost and time of production rose considerably, so they chose to create the computer animation.

The meaning of Shrek

The name of the protagonist was not chosen at random, since the word ‘Shrek’ comes from Yiddish and from the German schreck, meaning fear or fright

Fiona’s face was the most realistic animation of the time

The animators of ‘Shrek’ revealed that Fiona’s face was the creation with more realistic human features back then. However, to achieve this effect, they had to hire a professional makeup artist from Hollywood who explained everything related to the female face.

There is a tribute to ‘Matrix’

In one of Fiona’s scenes, reference is made to the Trinity character from the ‘Matrix’ movie, when the princess confronts the merry men of the forest, led by Monsieur Hood. In the fight she stays in the air static almost floating and kicks two of the men.

Fiona’s burp wasn’t acted out.

According to the ‘Shrek’ production, Fiona’s burp was real, which came out unexpectedly while Cameron Diaz lent his voice for the character. The producers liked it so much that they decided to drop it.

wgp

​