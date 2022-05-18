seven productions of the actor to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Tuesday, May 17, Bill Paxton, an actor who appeared in dozens of productions and who died in February 2017 from complications after a surgical operation, would have turned 67.

The interpreter began his career in the ’70s and acted in outstanding series and films, especially in films by director James Cameron.

Bill Paxton in Titanic (CBS via Getty Images)

His most memorable works include films like Twister, Titanic, Aliens, Apollo 13 and Edge of Tomorrow. In addition, he directed and acted in the film The Devil’s Hands, where he shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey.

He also participated in various series such as Hatfields & McCoys, Training Day, Texas Rising and Agents of SHIELD In addition, he starred in Big Love, for which he received three Golden Globe nominations.

Within the framework of this date, we leave you seven Bill Paxton productions that you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

Seven Bill Paxton Productions

Edge of Tomorrow (HBO Max – Netflix)

Commander William Cage (Tom Cruise) and a Special Forces soldier (Emily Blunt) battle a hostile race of aliens, where Cage gets trapped in a time loop.

The Devil’s Hands (Amazon)

While investigating the “Hand of God” serial killer, Agent Doyle is approached by a man who confesses the family story of how his religious fanatic father’s visions lead to a series of murders to destroy supposed “demons.”

Big Love (HBO Max)

Series that shows the lifestyle, problems and faith of polygamist Bill Henrickson and his three wives, in a suburb of Salt Lake City.

Titanic (Star+)

The lives of the passengers aboard the doomed luxury cruise ship Titanic are seen before and during its slow descent into the Atlantic. Directed by James Cameron and starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Aliens (Star+)

Officer Ellen Ripley, the sole survivor of the first human encounter with an alien creature, is found after 57 years, after floating in space. She joins a specialized team sent to investigate the disappearance of a space colony. With Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn and Bill Paxton. Directed by James Cameron.

Twister (Star+)

A couple pursues the most destructive tornado of the last 50 years, which threatens to devastate the central United States, to launch sensors inside it that allow them to obtain data and create a warning system. With Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.

Tombstone (Star+)

After the bloody American Civil War, many migrated west seeking to make their fortune. With Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer and Bill Paxton.