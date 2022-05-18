Selena Gomez has the key to success in mom jeans if you are short

Selena Gomez She is not only a beauty expert with her line Rare Beautyand, but she is also a dedicated fashionista, to which we have to follow in the footsteps if we are a few centimeters tall.

The former Disney star has fundamental keys to success wearing mom jeans, the kind of jean that many shy away from believing it’s unflattering with its wide, straight-fall silhouette.

However, experts assure that it is quite the opposite and that not because we are short we should shy away from them, especially now that they are within the trends.

Being high-waisted and starting a little above the navel, “slims and marks your waist to fall in a straight shot that also helps to give the feeling of a few extra centimeters, which is why the petite resort to them”, points out Vogue.

Selena Gomez wears mom jeans in her day-to-day in the most chic way, resorting to elegant accessories such as a long-sleeved black sweater and stilettos of the same tone.

Precisely the latter are your best accomplices to lengthen your legs and give you that extra height that never goes wrong. Black, on the other hand, always offers a plus of sophistication and class to any outfit, so it is impossible to fail following the example of the famous 29-year-old.

On other occasions, the interpreter of boyfriend She has worn them with faded finishes when it comes to daytime outfits, in which she wants to look casual, fresh and comfortable, along with crop tops or some plain body. Also knitted sweaters or loafers, depending on the season.

The slim-fit design at the waist and straight at the bottom is her favorite, but Selena Gomez isn’t afraid to try it either. “Patches and embroidery, a simple but very effective touch that is capable of transforming our trousers”, asserts the same medium.