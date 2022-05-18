Selena Gomez falls in love in this revealing blazer while photographing with Hilary Duff

United States.- Selena Gomez is celebrating her debut as a hostess in Saturday night Livehowever, today he returned to work with Hilary Duff and other celebrities for the initial presentation of Disney Y ABC in New York.

The famous for this occasion put on a blazer and a pale yellow skirt, while Hilary opted for a long black dress. Both celebrities were present at the panels that announced the upcoming programming for advertisers, which helps them plan how to distribute their funds.

The 29-year-old actress looked sophisticated in her short-sleeved blouse, which featured large pearl buttons. Also, because her skirt was short, her slim legs could be seen. She also wore silky white heels and styled her hair in a messy bun.

As for Hilary, she had on a long sleeved dress. Her garment reached her ankles and she had a decoration of daisies. She was wearing black heels that were tight around her ankles. About her hair, she wore it loose in light waves.