Selena Gomez and the others return in the season 2 teaser

Only Murders in the Building will return with the second season on June 28 on Hulu, and while we await more information about the Italian release mode on Disney +, finally comes a first teaser!

According to reports, this trailer would have been released earlier than originally planned, just two weeks after the first photos of Only Murders in the Building 2 were made available online.

This season we will still be following the three protagonists who got into trouble. In fact if you remember the police found Mabel, Charles and Oliver standing over Oscar’s body in the season one finale. In the trailer we see the trio being interrogated by agents, who find “evidence” related to Oscar’s murder in their apartments. So at this point Mabel, Charles and Oliver decide to investigate to prove their innocence, and start breaking into their neighbors’ apartments. By now, on the other hand, they are experts.

In the trailer we take a look too to guest stars Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, introduced this season. While Schumer will play an as yet unknown character, Delevingne is expected to be Alice, Mabel’s love interest. We can, of course, be curious to know something more about the upcoming season. But it seems that there will still be a wait. In the meantime, however, you can watch the teaser, which you will find at the top of the article.