Selena Gomez and Mango’s yellow look

To say that Selena Gomez is a fan of Mango it is evidence. If just a month ago he surprised us posing in a photo call Wearing a bubblegum pink ensemble from this great Spanish fashion house, now she shows us her devotion to this affordable brand again with the latest style lesson she has taught in New York City.

The singer and actress returned to her origins and attended the ABC Disney Upfront 2022 in Basketball City which was held in the Big Apple with a striking outfit ideal for the season. For this occasion, and following the style codes that we could already see Penelope Cruz on her day dressed in another yellow Chanel outfit, Selena opted for a set of mini skirt and yellow jacket from Mangowhich is still available in store.

Dipasupil DayGetty Images

The total look stood out, not only for being one of the most daring and flattering outfits from Mango’s latest collections, but also for following two of the most notorious trends of the year: the color yellow and the extra short silhouettes, which come with great force, especially everything this season. If something, in addition, adds to the success of your choice, it is the price with which the complete set can be purchased: littleor less than 80 euros in total.

DR/ HANDLE

DR/ HANDLE

Mini skirts are a trend that Miu Miu already told us about back in the day, but short-sleeved mini jackets with a blazer They are also another of the ones that we could see the most on the catwalks that confirmed the trends of this season. Now the fashion houses that we find on the street echo them and bring them closer to all pockets.

Selena Gomez’s set is ideal both to wear on a day-to-day basis with a flat shoe or on a special occasion, as she herself has done, with some stilettos of white satin to match the pearls of the buttons of the jacket and the shirt that he placed under it. A bet so simple and elegant that it promises to run out of stock in a matter of seconds.

