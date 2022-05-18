Salma Hayek: This was the day Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s wife, embarrassed her | VIDEO

Salma Hayek and Jada Pinkett have been friends for more than 20 years, but their meeting was not always cordial, since the first time they saw each other they were competing for a role. This made it all start as a rivalry where the Mexican would end up being a bit humiliated by Will Smith’s wife.

the two actresses they were contenders in the “Thinity” quest in the Matrix movie. Unfortunately for the aspirations of the actresses, neither of them got the role, but Will’s wife reached the final contest. The great advantage is that the two began a friendship that continues to this day.

The actress revealed in an interview a while ago that Jada didn’t do anything against her, she just felt embarrassed after seeing that she was going to compete with her. It must be remembered that the Veracruz woman has never done strength training, so she only had her flexibility.

What happened

Salma applied for a position in the revolutionary “Matrix”, but seeing that she was going to face Jada, she knew that she did not have much to fight for, this because she felt that Will Smith’s wife was doing greatin addition to confirming that he was very kind.

“It was so good it’s embarrassing… He was so fit. She was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable, so kind. And I just looked at this woman and thought, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up. It was really impressive”, Hayek expressed at the time in Red Table Talk where Jada was also present.

After that, the “House of Gucci” star and Pinkett became good friends. So much so that 20 years later she is considered one of the most beautiful and strongest friendships in Hollywood. and the rest of the entertainment world.

