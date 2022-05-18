Roman Reigns will greatly reduce his appearances in WWE

As we have been reporting here on SUPER FIGHTS in recent days, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns signed a new contract with WWE after he came to talk about his retirement and even to thank and say goodbye to the WWE Universe in a House Show.

Such a recall will not happen, at least not very soon. But what will be a reality is that Reigns achieved a multi-million dollar agreement where you will make a lot of money and work a lot less TV dates. This was recently confirmed by Dave Meltzer in an appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event video podcast.

► Roman Reigns will move away from WWE a bit

Meltzer claims that The Tribal Chief managed to reach an agreement similar to that of Brock Lesnar in terms of dates you have to work per year and the amount of money to earn. These were his words:

«I think Roman Reigns is going to be appearing in WWE a little more than Brock Lesnar will. But he has a very similar contract to Lesnar’s in that appear and fight in the big premium events.

«Also in stadium shows and will participate in television shows to help build those big premium event fights. Maybe I can do some House Shows like Lesnar didwho participated in a few House Shows».

We also recently noted that Reigns was cut from a bunch of House Shows, as well as being cut from local advertising for the next 10 weeks of SmackDown TV shows, though this does not mean that it cannot appear “by surprise” ahead of the Hell in a Cell 2022 premium event, although it is rumored that Reigns will not be at this show on next Saturday June 5, 2022.