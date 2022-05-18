Robert Downey Jr. To Restore Classic Cars In New Discovery+ Series

Robert Downey Jr. is a famous American actor, producer, and singer, best known for playing Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. Although the actor went through difficult times in the early stages of his artistic career, Downy He overcame obstacles and managed to work in outstanding films such as Tropic Thunder and Sherlock Holmes- 70%, where his performance was praised by critics. The rise of his career came with Iron Man, because thanks to this role, he became one of the highest paid actors in the film industry.

Having finished his run in the MCU as the beloved Avenger, Downy is preparing to move on, and already has an exciting new project on the horizon. Robert will return in an unscripted series for Discovery+, where he and his team of experts will restore classic cars and turn them into eco-friendly vehicles.

This series has a working title Downey’s Dream Carsand is produced by Team Downey, the production company run by Robert Y susan downey, along with Matador Content from Boat Rocker. The show will hit the platform later this year, and fans are already excited to see the actor transform these classic sports cars into completely eco-friendly cars. Downey Jr. had this to say about the new series in a recent statement (via The Hollywood Reporter):

My goal is to show that it is possible to maintain the integrity of classic cars while taking advantage of new technology and innovation to make them more environmentally friendly. I’m thrilled that audiences will be able to watch this series on Discovery+ later this year.

Downey’s Dream Cars is Team Downey’s second project for Discovery+ after production of the four-part docuseries The Bond. In accordance with Nancy Danielsbrand director of Discovery, this new series aims to bring together the passion of Robert Downey Jr. for climate change and cars, transforming the precious cars from the collection of Downyand make them fully functional and ecological, naturally adapting to the needs of this new millennium. daniels said the following:

We’re excited to bring audiences a series that showcases the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage. That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make green cars look so good?

