Rina Sawayama announces her second album ‘Hold the Girl’

Rina Sawayama has announced that her second album will be released on September 2 under the title ‘Hold the Girl’, presented by the single ‘This Hell’, along these lines, as predicted in forums, a mix between Shania Twain and Lady Gaga from ‘Born this Way’. We add CC Catch. In addition, the British singer has shared a trailer in which fragments of what seem to be songs from the album can be heard.

‘SAWAYAMA’, Rina Sawayama’s debut, is one of the pop surprises left in recent years thanks to her recovery of various sounds associated with 2000s pop, such as teen-pop or nu-metal. ‘Best Friend’ was one of her best songs of the year.

2022 will be a busy year for Rina, who not only releases an album but is shooting the fourth installment of the science fiction saga ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ with Keanu Reeves. It will be Rina’s debut as an actress, and in a big way.

Rina became known a few years ago thanks to two-thousand-year-old pop productions as cool as ‘Cyber ​​Stockholm Syndrome’. Since then she has managed to change the rules of the Mercury Prize, she has collaborated with artists like Charli XCX or Pabllo Vitar or has participated in Lady Gaga’s remix album.