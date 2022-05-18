Rihanna and ASAP Rocky get married in the DMB video
Rihanna And Chris Brown yes marryat least in the new video of the rapper. DMB, which stands for Dat’s My B ** ch, is a celebration of the love story between the two artists with a happy ending, and probably an original proposition. Fans got the message and now the questions are multiplying.
Rihanna And ASAP Rocky yes marry
In 4 minutes and 52 minutes video we see scrolling images of a happy couple, with the city of New York looking like a gigantic love nest. The two appear in many situations, from the drink in a noir-flavored room to the squalid apartment among cigarettes, guns and banknotes; from the overcrowded party to the meal eaten on a crane among the skyscrapers. To impress the fans most, …Read on optimagazine
