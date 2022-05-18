Reviews: Review of “Franklin. History of a ticket”, by Lucas Vivo García Lagos, with Germán Palacios and Sofía Gala Castiglione

Franklin. story of a ticket (Argentina/2022). Address: Lucas Vivo Garcia Lagos. Cast: Germán Palacios, Sofía Gala Castiglione, Daniel Aráoz, Joaquín Ferreira, Isabel Macedo and Cristian Salguero. Photography: Luciano Badaracco. Sound: Federico Esquerro. Edition: Mariana Quiroga Bertone and Cristina Carrasco Hernández. Music: Ivan Wyszogrod. Distributor: Star Distribution. Duration: 80 minutes. Suitable for over 16 years.

Franklin, history of a banknote it has, in the absence of one, two sequences that operate as an introduction. In the first, Correa (Germán Palacios) is seen sitting in the locker room after being punched in a boxing fight with Bernal (Daniel Aráoz), who seems to act as his representative. In the second, which takes place five years later, Correa is working for Bernal – who is in charge of every illegal business imaginable, from raising pools to selling drugs and managing prostitutes – and ends up in jail for three years after murdering a person. .

The rumor of his departure spreads rapidly through the criminal world in which Bernal moves, whom Correa goes to see as soon as he is free. There he receives a mission that, if he fulfills it, will be his last: to assassinate Rosa (Sofía Gala Castiglione), one of the prostitutes in his harem, who had no better idea than to burn one of the policemen who “services” regularly with an iron. . The issue is that she has a long love relationship with the ex-convict. Correa, then, is locked between a rock and a hard place. He only has a 100 dollar bill, a figure that he will try to multiply by betting on the lottery to run away with Rosa.

The first feature film by Lucas Vivo García Lagos takes advantage of the ominous nocturnality of the La Boca area and the extreme south of Puerto Madero –where the glamor of the central docks seems to be miles away– to create a porteño underworld where you can breathe an atmosphere of constant danger, of the possibility of a betrayal just around the corner.

With Aráoz in the skin of an unpleasant villain even in his way of standing up, Franklin, history of a banknote it is a thriller that at times works by accumulation rather than by sedimentation, including various underdeveloped characters whose narrative relevance tends to be nil. In any case, the crossing of the violent ideology of the fringe and illegal businesses as a way of life for A rooster for Aesculapius results in an engaging film that, like its protagonist, bets a full. In this case, to hold the tension for 80 minutes at any cost.

