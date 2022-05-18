Rapper Cardi B was a Billboard 2020 woman, this is her story – People – Culture

“I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself.”, Cardi B confessed to Billboard magazine when she was chosen by the music publication as the woman of the year 2020, in which her theme WAPalong with Megan Thee Stallion, has not left anyone indifferent due to its explicit sexual content.

Accustomed to “listening to raunchy rap music since I was a kid,” like Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy Brown, for Cardi B, WAP It was “just one more song of that style”, although the subject caused a tremendous controversy last year, with very harsh criticism from the Republican sector, who condemned the song. “I am a very sexual person. I love sex and I like to rap about it. I like to do it”, explains the artist, always explicit.

First woman to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, for her debut album invasion of privacyand the third rapper to opt for the award for album of the year, after Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott for the same work, is the most awarded rapper in the history of the Billboard Music Awards (8), which has crowned her as the best female artist of rap for the past three years, and the BET Hip Hop Awards (11).

Social networks have played an essential role in the rise of Cardi B’s dazzling career, an artist who was already pointing to superstar ways before her debut. “There was no doubt that her talent, her charisma and her determination would make her a musical and cultural icon.”, said Julie Greenwald, president of Atlantic Records.

While waiting for a new album that he announced months ago that it would be called Tiger Woods, his song WAP it debuted directly at the top of the Billboard 100 chart, setting records for sales and streams, and becoming Cardi B’s fourth number-one single, making the artist the rapper with the most number-one songs in the United States.

A serious rapper

Her stellar career, her entrepreneurial facet, her defense of social justice and her positivity regarding hitherto taboo topics, such as female pleasure, have earned her recognition by Billboard as the woman of the year 2020, in which she has also stood out for his support for the Democratic campaign in the US presidential election.

“When my parents came to this country, they thought this was the land of dreams. People all over the world think the same way, even if we don’t see it because we live here. It is important to set a good example, show unity and have someone who represents us in the right wayCardi B says about what Joe Biden’s victory over Trump represents.

The daughter of Trinidadian and Dominican parents, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was born on October 11, 1992 in New York, grew up in the Bronx and, after an adolescence in street gangs, began working as a stripper at age 19, a job that helped the artist get out of poverty and escape the sexist violence she suffered from her boyfriend.

On controversial aspects of her life that have come to light after her rise to fame, the artist has always insisted that she did “what i had to do to survive” and now, at 28 years old and with a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Kulture, she is aware of being a role model for many people, although she avoids the term ‘activist’.

Cardi B is the first person of Dominican descent to reach number one on the US charts.

After many of her posts and videos went viral on Vine and Instagram, she became a bona fide internet celebrity, appearing on the VH1 reality show from 2015 to 2017. Love & Hip-Hop: New Yorkafter which he released the ‘mixtapes’ Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 Y Vol 2which opened the doors of the music industry for him thanks to his contract with Atlantic Records.

your album invasion of privacy (2018) was a real success, making her one of the most successful and influential rappers in history: records in reproductions in streamingmultiple awards and recognition from media such as Forbes or Time, which included her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Cardi B -whose stage name is a derivation of the nickname she received in her childhood, Bacardi- is, in addition, the first person of Dominican descent to reach number one on the American charts.

Preceded by the success of the song Bodak Yellow –first number one for a female rapper since the one achieved by Lauryn Hill two decades earlier–, invasion of privacy debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, went triple platinum and the most important album of a rapper in the whole decade for Billboard magazine.

Songs like i like itin which Bad Bunny and J Balvin collaborate, and, later, Cardi B has collaborated in songs like girls like youfrom Maroon 5, and with numerous artists, such as Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and even Nicki Minaj, with whom the crown of rap is disputed.

MIRIAM SOTO

