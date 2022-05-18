Recently, Cuban singer Randy Malcom, a member of the Gente de Zona duo, responded to the criticism he received for his nose.

Randy Malcolm responds to those who criticize his nose

In a publication, on his Instagram account, the singer shares a video where he can be seen enjoying a powerful water shower.

Randy was in Puerto Rico, where he offered a concert with Alexander Delgado, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

His fans responded with words of encouragement and joy, except for two of them who criticized the islander’s nose:

One user commented to him: “That is very good. You should also think about fixing that nose a little bit and I assure you that you will look spectacular ».

Meanwhile, another follower told him: “Kid, get that nose done.”

Despite being isolated comments, the artist felt alluded to, so he reposted commenting on his nose: «Yesterday I uploaded a video and many sent me to operate on my nose, I guarantee that all these noses are happy like this. I would never touch mine… I love you, accept how God brought you into the world. PS: I inherited it from my dad.

In the publication you can see the image of some characters such as Papi Ortiz, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Usher and LeBron James.

Randy Malcolm’s answer received a ton of supportive comments:

«The people if they were involved !!!! Let them operate on the brain to see if they generate ».

“That nose is blessed people are very crazy 😂😂😂”.

«I don’t know what people’s stomach is with the operation of the nose! My God… be happy as you are 😍 even I have been told that and I would never do it! You’re the best!!! #Self-love!!”.

«Hahahahaha and look that they are all famous and handsome like that with their natizotas, you have to be happy, forget what they talk about. ❤️🙏🏻»

«I think that without her you would not look so interesting!!, ❤️».

«The biggest mistake people make is not accepting themselves as they are. I love your answer. In addition, singers who make the mistake of having their nose done completely affect the timbre of their voice. Blessings De loves you for free ❤️ ».

«It is true my brother if you change you stop being you».

