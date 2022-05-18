PSG transfer market, Pochettino sends Messi away: “He’s not feeling well here”

Messi’s future at PSG is already in the balance: the transfer market could hold sensational surprises. La Pulce has experienced a season that is highly under expectations and is now carefully deciding what to do for the next season.

PSG transfer market, Pochettino’s announcement on Messi

Lionel Messi at PSG is not happy. For some months the rumor about the Argentine striker has become more and more insistent and seems to be able to change the fate of the French club. Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s investment to bring him to Paris was very expensive but the future of the best footballer in the world is in question.

Messi’s season at PSG has been a personal horror. He has never been able to make an important impact on the economy of Pochettino’s game and he hasn’t even reached the team goals that were thought to be simple.

And Mauricio Pochettino, current PSG coach, also talked about Lionel Messi’s future. It launched a cryptic message that once again moved the cards of the market.

PSG transfer market, put away? Pochettino’s announcement

Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, touched on the subject of Messi and the future of the Argentine.

During an interview given to Europe1spoke of the difficulties that La Pulce had to settle in Paris after a lifetime in Barcelona.

“Criticizing Messi in this way is unfair. I have no doubts about the qualities of him. Messi is talented enough to do what he has to do and he will do it next season, which will be extremely different for him. It was a learning year. We must also take into account the many changes that he has experienced personally and together with his family. A player can be affected by it ”.

Messi, goodbye to PSG? Pochettino: “It doesn’t feel like Barcelona

Future Messi? “It is normal that he needed a period of acclimatization. Some situations did not allow him to feel at home like in Barcelona, ​​where he played for 20 years“.

Are there any criticisms of Messi? “We can’t talk about Messi like that, it’s like talking about Maradona. We are not talking about just any player. Messi is on the same level as Maradona“.

