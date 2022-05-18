Pro-Crypto Celebrities Silent During “Crypto Winter”

Celebrities who once openly supported cryptocurrencies are now silent.

The “crypto winter” is a time of anxiety for investors and companies in the sector.

Joel Embiid, Paris Hilton or Matt Damon are some of these well-known characters who have publicly supported digital currencies.

The price of cryptocurrencies in general, and of bitcoin and ethereum in particular, is plummeting. Global political and economic instability has partly caused this ‘crypto winter’. These are moments of anxiety for investors and of silence on the part of celebrities who defend cryptocurrencies.

They dedicate an article to them in The New York Times, in which they start from an outstanding fact: the last Super Bowl received the name ‘Crypto Bowl’ due to the large number of advertisements related to cryptocurrencies, with prices of up to 7 million dollars for 30 seconds, which were broadcast during the rebroadcast.

What celebrities supported cryptocurrencies and now they say nothing?

One of the examples in the article is that of Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid, featured in an ad for cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com.

In the midst of the debacle of the price of digital assets, from Crypto.com they indicated that the athlete was not available to comment on his relationship with the company.

Actor Matt Damon was also involved in another Crypto.com advertisement. He also did not respond to media requests to comment on this ‘crypto winter’.

A third character who has put his image at the service of cryptocurrencies is LeBron James, who appeared in the ad for the aforementioned digital currency house in the Super Bowl. In his environment there was no response either.

There are many more celebrities who support cryptocurrencies and are now silent: Paris Hilton, Mila Kunis, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady are some of them.

Also the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who was an ambassador for the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX.

“Unfortunately, he is abroad and is not available”, that was the response received by the Japanese team to the request for statements.

