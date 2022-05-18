Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9385 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.0434 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.37% or 7.4 cents, trading around 19.95 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.0551 and a minimum of 19.9488 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0434 – Sell: $20.0434

: Buy $20.0434 – Sell: $20.0434 HSBC : Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.49 Banamex : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.77

: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.77 Bancomer: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.39

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.39 Banorte: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $19.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $30,497.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.00 pesos, for 24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

