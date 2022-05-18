Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation
Today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9385 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.0434 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.37% or 7.4 cents, trading around 19.95 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.0551 and a minimum of 19.9488 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0434 – Sell: $20.0434
- HSBC: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.49
- Banamex: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.77
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.39
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40
- IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $19.99
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70
- Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.80
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $30,497.0 with an upward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso begins the week with advance
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.00 pesos, for 24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.
Follow us on