PlayStation 5 will have new covers: know the colors

The PlayStation 5 stock does not increase, but the new colored cases for Sony’s next-generation console do. The new one PlayStation 5 will have three new colored cases so you can customize it. These are the new colors that will arrive in June.

Galactic Purple, Nova Pink and Starlight Blue, are the new shell colors that are available on the market for the PlayStation 5. With these three shells there will be 5 colors available that users can buy and thus have a much more personalized console. Currently, the base model is white.

these new colors are inspired by the galaxy and they join the colors: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple of the DualSense controllers. If you have bought any of these covers, you should know that it is really easy to change it, because you will only have to remove the white one and put the one you bought.

The three new cases will be available from June 17, 2022. This will be the date when all PS5 users will be able to purchase the cases in three new colors.

According to Sony, the cases are compatible with both versions of PS5both for the digital version (without an optical drive) and for the physical format version (with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc reader).

These new colors also perfectly match the two available colors of the Pulse 3D headphones.. We are sure that the rest of the colors will soon arrive in these headphones in order to have a much more satisfying color experience.

Now you know the new shell colors available for the PlayStation 5Well, these three colors will arrive in June and you can have a personalized PS5 console with your favorite colors. Remember that these cases are official, but there are websites where you can customize your own cases with the colors and images that you want.

