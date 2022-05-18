Pig: True love knows no species

Michael Sarnoski makes his directorial debut with Piga peculiar drama about loneliness and tragedy starring Nicolas Cage.

Sarnoski himself writes a screenplay that won the Independent Spirit Award and earned Cage his second Best Actor nomination from the Film Critics Association.

This debut has drawn so much attention from the industry that the director has been offered to take charge of the prequel to the universe. A peaceful placecall A quiet place: Day One.

On Cage’s shoulders

PIG TRAILER | AGAINST THE CURRENT FILMS

A movie about a man desperately trying to get back the pig that has been kidnapped from him needs a solid performance. Otherwise, the emotional pillars on which the plot is built would inevitably collapse and the story would not work.

Nicolas Cage can be blamed for many things, but it is clear that he does not run away from challenges. If one stops to analyze the projects that Cage has been accepting for years, one will realize that his filmography has no common places.

The one who was one of the figures of the blockbuster of the 90s, chaining blockbusters such as The rock, with Air either Face to facelives now among independent productions with works as interesting as dog eat dog, joe, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or this one Pig.

It is in these productions that Cage has known how to exploit his enormous talent and silence many of the mouths that accused him of being a mediocre actor. His performance in Pig has given him recognition in the form of awards from many of the American Critics Associations.

Pig It has even given the actor the Rescue Razzie nomination. The latter rewards those actors who have ever been nominated for a Razzie for Worst Performance who deserve to be recognized for their great work. Something like an award for resuscitating in the industry.

The emotional component of Pig

Pig get us to connect with your story. Sarnoski’s script revolves around a man who is on the fringes of society with his pig. He hardly has contact with anyone, except for the young Amir to whom he sells the truffles that he collects in the field and that serve as his subsistence.

We immediately understand that the relationship that man has with his pet pig is something special.

His kidnapping is an emotional setback that intensifies his feeling of loneliness. A person who no longer has anything more to lose has only two paths, to surrender definitively or to fight to recover what has been taken from him. Of course, Rob Feld chooses the second option.

We are able to empathize with Cage’s great performance. We suffer with him for the loss of his animal and we have the same thirst for revenge that his protagonist has. We understand his determination and his descent into the open grave to reclaim his last remaining emotional anchor with a hostile reality.

This would have been easier with a dog but good Nic is so convincing that for us, as for the character, getting that pig back becomes non-negotiable.

Our opinion of Pig

Pig It is further proof that independent cinema has the most interesting proposals in the industry.

Sarnoski makes his directorial debut with a drama of intense emotions, loss, love and struggle. The protagonist of it, an outstanding Cage, clings to the only thing that keeps him alive, a truffle-seeking pig that keeps him company in ostracizing him.

Love saves us from burning. Yes, true love may have four legs, a curly little tail, and their only conversation may be in the form of growls. If Nic’s okay with it, so are we.