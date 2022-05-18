Ovation for Zelensky at the opening of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

CANNES.- The 75th Cannes Film Festival opened by giving the floor to Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski, who asked for the commitment “of the world of cinema against the dictators”.

We need a new (Charles) Chaplin to show that cinema is not silent”, declared Zelenski before an audience of figures of the so-called seventh art.

The Cannes Film Festival was born just a year after World War II, and “as in that time, today a battle for freedom is being waged,” Zelensky said through a screen, dressed in a military shirt.

The hatred will end up disappearing, the dictators will die”, promised the president and extor, who embodies the resistance of his country and who regularly appears in great galas of the entertainment world.

The Great Dictator, Chaplin’s 1940 film that mocked Chancellor Adolf Hitler, “didn’t destroy the real dictator. But thanks to the cinema, thanks to that film, the cinema has ceased to be silent,” Zelensky explained.

Will the cinema remain silent or will it raise its voice? Can the cinema stay out of this?” asked the Ukrainian leader, who at the beginning of April already intervened remotely at the 64th edition of the Grammys.

Glory to Ukraine,” Zelensky then said to close his speech, drawing a standing ovation from the audience.

Zelensky’s speech gave a definitively political tone to a festival that had already announced that Ukraine would occupy a special place this year with several filmmakers from that country, and even films shot during the current conflict, such as Mariupolis 2, a posthumous work by Lithuanian Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed by Russian gunfire last month in Ukraine.

Zelenski’s intervention was necessary “because there are realities that crush everything,” warned the host of the gala, the Belgian actress Virginie Efira.

Although the Cannes Festival opened with a desire for fun, the atmosphere will have to be “dignified, respectful (…) even if it is only as a tribute to those who live much more complicated days than us”, the president of the jury, the French actor Vincent Lindon, before the press shortly before the traditional first red carpet show.

Lindon, a left-wing actor, also gave an energetic speech before Zelensky, even invoking the danger of fascism, before which he called for the commitment of the seventh art.

Cannes returns in 2022 without health restrictions and with thousands of guests, ready to enjoy a glamorous atmosphere.

On the first day, the African-American actor and Oscar winner, Forest Whitaker, received an Honorary Palme d’Or at the age of 60.

A total of 21 films will compete for the highest award, reflecting a balance between commercial cinema and auteur cinema.

Today, the contest will give way to Hollywood, with the participation of Tom Cruise with a new installment of Top Gun, an emblematic film of the 80s.

Other expected moments are the film Elvis, by director Baz Luhrmann about the King of Rock, and David Cronenberg with Crimes of the future, for those who are lovers of bloody cinema.

The Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, critical of his government, the French Claire Denis, the veteran Belgian brothers Jean Piere and Luc Dardenne and the Spanish Albert Serra, the only representative of Ibero-American cinema, compete for the Palme d’Or.

Other authors are the South Korean Park Chan-Wook, the Japanese Hirokazu Koreeda and the American James Gray.

Among the figures will be the American Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis Presley’s manager; Viggo Mortensen, an artist who lets his guts open in the company of Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, and Anthony Hopkins, a tycoon in New York in the 70s.

The Spanish actor Javier Bardem will also be present, who will participate in a meeting with the public.

On the Ibero-American side, there will be, above all, the presence of young filmmakers, such as the Spanish Elena López Riera (El agua), the Colombians Andrés Ramírez Pulido (La jauría) and Fabián Hernández (Un man), and the Chilean Manuela Martelli (1976).

