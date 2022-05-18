On Thursday, three premieres arrive at the movie theaters of Mar del Plata

This week has three premieres in theaters in Mar del Plata. Among the titles that gain space on the billboard we will find the comedy El Peso del Talento, of which Brisas, together with Cinemacenter, premiered last Monday at the Paseo Cinemas.

In The weight of talent Nicolas Cage plays himself in a comedy that shows him creatively dissatisfied and in debt. In this way, Nicolas Cage is forced to accept 1 million dollars, in exchange for attending the birthday party of a fan who claims to be the biggest fan of all fans: Javi (Pedro Pascal). Things take an unexpected turn when the actor is recruited by the CIA to help catch Javi, who is not the person he appears to be.

Another of the films premiering this week is assassin without memoryby Martin Campbell, with performances by Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce. This action-packed, story-driven thriller is based on the book by Jef Geeraerts called De Zaak Alzheimer (A Case of Alzheimer’s), as well as the Belgian film The Memory of a Killer directed by Erik Van Looy. We leave you the trailer to tempt you.

The last title we have left to present is Franklin: history of a banknote, is a police thriller that follows the story of Correa, a former boxer, and Rosa, a prostitute, where the two will try to escape from the criminal organization to which they belong, led by Bernal, a violent mobster and former representative of Correa, it is his time of boxer. Unscrupulous boxing promoters, crooked cops, drug dealers and incompetent thieves will fight for money and survival while searching for a winning lottery ticket. With the performances of Germán Palacios Daniel Aráoz, Sofía Gala, Isabel Macedo, and Joaquín Ferreira.

In addition, tickets are already on sale to see Top Gun: Maverick which will undoubtedly be one of the most watched titles of the year.