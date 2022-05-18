Nico Sánchez is the new DT of Raya2

Nicholas Sancheza benchmark for the Rayados del Monterrey in recent years, will return to the Sultana del Norte for the Opening Tournament 2022since he will be the coach of the Stripe2 Expansion in the second division of Mexico.

Through its social networks, the Raya2 team, a subsidiary of Monterrey in the Liga de Expansión MX, reported that Nico Sánchez will become its new technical director for the following campaign.

“Nicolás Sánchez, the highest scoring defender and who managed to mark an era in the history of the Rayados, returns to the Monterrey Soccer Club, now as technical director of the Raya2 Expansión team.

In his time as a footballer, the now albiazul helmsman played 179 games and scored 42 goals. In addition, he won a Liga BBVA MX championship, one of the CONCACAF Champions League, a Third Place in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 and two Copa MX titles.

After demonstrating his leadership on the field of play, “Nico” will have his first experience as a technical director, seeking to replicate his achievements as a footballer, now from the bench.”

For his part, the former central defender of the Pandilla was enthusiastic about this new chapter in his career, returning to Monterrey but now in the position of technical director of the subsidiary.

“In recent years I have been doing the course, investigating, asking the coaches I had and, in recent months, I have given all my time to that preparation, visiting training sessions, talking with coaches and learning about styles that I have liked and others that I don’t share much, but I’m interested in knowing them”

“The project is very interesting, that the youth of the Club have that competitive space, against teams that have a long history and knowing that the ultimate goal is to play in the First Team. The idea of ​​joining is to strengthen, together with the work team, and give them the necessary tools so that they can compete at the highest level in Raya2 and in the future they can reach Rayados”