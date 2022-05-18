Netflix reveals trailer for new thriller starring Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth leave the suit for a moment Thor to conquer Netflix screens with his new movie called ‘Spiderhead’ (Spider’s Head.). Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who this year also presents ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, The tape will seek to become the new success of the streaming platform. For this, it has already revealed its first trailer.

The psychological thriller is based on a short story Featured in the New Yorker magazine and written by George Saunders. For your arrival at cinema was adapted by the team that carried out ‘zombieland’ Y ‘Deadpool’ (Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick).

The movie of ‘Spiderhead’ is starring Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller as two inmates, who reflect on their past crimes thanks to drug-induced trips in a state-of-the-art penitentiary. They are led by visionary scientist Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth).

In that place there are no bars, cells, or orange suits. So volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they are not. The problem at center of the frame arises when a new drug, with the ability to generate feelings of lovecauses the test subjects to begin to question the reality of their emotions.

Then everything becomes a jcat and mouse gameas highlighted by the synopsis of this fast-paced movie.

Thus, after conquering Netflix screens with ‘rescue mission’, Chris Hemsworth will seek to repeat the feat with ‘Spiderhead’ this June 17, when it is scheduled to premiere.

