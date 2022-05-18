Netflix ‘Half Time’: 5 things you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s documentary

As Latin pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to enter her 53rd year in July 2022, she is poised to raise the curtain and reveal her story to everyone with Netflix’s highly anticipated documentary “Half Time.” If fans have loved watching the powerful stories of pop stars Taylor Swift sung in ‘Miss Americana’, Beyonce in ‘Homecoming’, Britney Spears in ‘Britney Vs Spears’, then they’re sure to love that too.

Best known for her songs like “Waiting For Tonight”, “Get On The Floor”, “Change El Paso” and for releasing her recent Netflix movie “Marry Me”, released earlier this year in which she starred alongside Colombian pop sensational Maluma and Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez is this time using cameras to tell her story in this long-awaited Netflix documentary.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Marry Me’: 8 movies to watch before watching Jennifer Lopez says ‘I do’ again at rom-com

Jennifer Lopez’s stripper role in “Hustlers” may very well be her first step towards an Oscar

When will the documentary “Half Time” be released and where can you watch it?

“Half Time” will be released globally on streaming giant “Netflix” by June 14, 2022 at 3:01 am EST. Even before that, it will mark its world premiere at the New York City Film Festival on June 8 and will also debut at the Tribeca Film Festival as the event’s opening film.

Informing her fans about the same via social media, Jennifer Lopez had also posted the official fifteen-second teaser video a month ago and her Twitter caption clearly described how it was just the beginning. She also revealed the release date of the documentary film along with the link to the film’s page on the Netflix streaming platform.

What is “Half Time”?

This powerful 90-minute documentary will give audiences and fans an in-depth look and insight into Jlo’s life, which will cover all of his major milestones right from her acting career followed by her rise as the queen of Latin pop in the industry.

Compared to recent documentaries by musical pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce, this is much more than just a concert diary as Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Half Time” will give access and stand out to all fans and audiences in the most Jennifer’s staff. and fiercely private moments, which is the kind of behind-the-scenes scoop fans crave.

In “Half Time,” Jennifer Lopez is giving us all a behind-the-scenes look more like behind-the-scenes and the real scoop that unveils everything from her iconic and stellar performance with Shakira to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime, followed by her I travel like a mom to twins Max and Emme and would also be digging into the Latin queen on the other side of the 50s. Surely we all know that this kind of exciting scoop is something not everyone can see in interviews with Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez in an interval photo (Netflix)

Who stars in the documentary “Half Time”?

Jennifer Lopez

The documentary “Half Time” stars the Latin queen of pop and actress Jennifer Lopez. Best known as a singer, actress, dancer, producer and entrepreneur who has played these multidimensional roles smoothly throughout her career spanning more than three decades, Jennifer Lopez is finally opening up about her story beyond the cameras which would also include activism and her journey as a mother as co-parent of twins Max and Emme with ex-husband March Anthony through the documentary film “Half Time” which will be released worldwide on June 14, 2022 on Netflix.

Creators

Half Time was directed by Amanda Mitchell and produced by Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.

trailer

An official trailer for the documentary is not yet available, but the teaser has been released and is available on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram account. You can also watch the teaser here.

If you have an entertainment scoop or story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7515