Natalie Portman confirms theory in Thor Love Thunder teaser

You have to take the teaser of Thor Love and Thunder calmly. Very calmly. Especially when it comes to Natalie Portman and her version of Jane Foster making Thor’s hammer her own in the Marvel movie. If you don’t want to create false expectations every time you read news about the plot of Thor Love and Thunder Remember to thor ragnarok and all the times fans have been wrong to believe that the Marvel Studios movies were going to follow the original comic book stories to the letter. thor ragnarok it was a clever mix of a long Thor story, but it didn’t follow any particular story arc. Remember, for example, that in the MCU, Hela (Cate Blanchett) had nothing to do with the classic character that we had grown up with and that she only took some details from the more modern version of her. If she were the same Hela from the comics, just to give an example, not only would she not have died, but in Thor 4 would be looking for a body for Thanos, his sweetheart, who would not have died either after Avengers: Endgame and would have been reincarnated in the body of his brother, Starfox. Come on, nonsense for the MCU and the general public, who would feel lost, no, the following. I tell you more than anything because since Marvel has released the first teaser Thor Love and Thunder fans keep saying that if this or that theory is confirmed, when, in reality, there is absolutely no official information about it and it’s just new theories about old theories. Mind you, whatever happens in the movie, it goes straight into our list of the best movies of 2022. And the relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt becomes Marvel’s official bromance.

Getty Images/Marvel

Of course this has not started with the teaser. In fact, it started when the images of Natalie Portman and her double were leaked in a setting reminiscent of the place where Odin died and everyone speculates that if this is the moment in which Jane Foster, Natalie Portman’s character, becomes Thor, and that if he does it from the remains of Thor’s hammer because it is in that same scenario where Hela destroys Mjolnir. Until now, the main fan theory is that the Mjolnir that Natalie Portman was holding came from an alternate timeline in which, obviously, it had not been destroyed. And there was even another quite popular theory that said that the Jane Foster that we are going to see also comes from another reality (and that, in addition, we were going to be introduced to the character in the series What if…). These images would belie the alternate timeline as they would take Jane Foster to the last point we had seen Mjolnir.

Whole or not, Mjolnir still retains its magic and Jane Foster, who was sick in the comics and in the movie we will have to see, is just as worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer and becoming the goddess of thunder. Because the really important thing about all this, why Thor Love and Thunder is an important story and why we all have to care about her character is that Thor can perfectly be a woman. There’s not much chance we’ll see him fight Absorbing Man and Titania from the original comic, but therein lies the key to the character: the same stories can be just as exciting even if Thor isn’t a man. In the fight, the condescending, macho Absorbing Man tells Thor, “Thor? Are you kidding me? Am I supposed to call you Thor now? You feminists are screwing everything up.” Thor replies, “I don’t care what you call me, Absorbing Man. I just want you to make sure you tell your cellmates that it was a woman who put you back in prison.” Now comes the best part. Thor throws his hammer at him. The Absorbing Man has absorbed some of Mjolnir’s physical properties and is over the top and believes he is going to win the battle. He then finds that the new Thor has another way of fighting. She is Thor, but she is a different Thor, that she does not copy, that has his own style. She is as worthy a successor as Falcon from Captain America. And that’s what makes the character arc great. And rest assured, we won’t see this scene in the movie, but I’ll bet Taika Waititi respects what makes Jane Foster’s Thor great.

What no one is clear about is how the film will deal with the Asgardian rejection of his presence. It is clear that Valkyria, the new queen of Asgard, is not going to twist her nose. In the comics, Odin, who was not dead, was furious that a stranger was wielding Mjolnir, going so far as to accuse Jane Foster (not knowing it was her) of stealing it. He sent his brother to hunt him down while his wife Freyja, who hasn’t died in the comics either, supports the new Thor. We will have to see how the film manages the tension caused by the succession. Or perhaps in the film Odinson, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, has not ceased to be worthy of Mjolnir as in the comics and the only thing that has happened is that he has been left without his hammer?

