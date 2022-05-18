Minecraft explains why fireflies haven’t been included yet

Share

There will be no fireflies in Minecraft until further notice.

The fireflies, as well as the new birch tree biome, were going to be one of the great novelties of the next big Minecraft update, the so-called Wild Update. Finally, neither of these two features will be present in version 1.19 of Minecraft and Mojang explains why. Specifically, it has addressed the firefly retreata function for which a large part of the gaming community had been most interested.

As we explained earlier, Mojang planned to add fireflies as a food source for new frogs that will be available in the Wild Update, but the user community pointed out that these bugs, among many others, can be poisonous to frogs in real life. Mojang wants to create as realistic an ecosystem as possible, so it decided to scrap the idea of ​​including these fireflies. There are no plans to include them in any other way in future updates, at least not yet.

After the removal of the fireflies, Mojang assures that the frogs will then feed on wild slimes, which has pissed off a good part of the gaming community. They question Mojang removing the fireflies on the grounds that they are unrealistic, but consider it realistic for frogs to eat slimes. Users in forums such as Resetera wonder if it is rather an excuse from the swedish studio for not admitting that they couldn’t implement the fireflies in the promised way.

You can now play basketball in Minecraft, thanks to a player who has figured out how to do it

More minecraft

In any case, the Wild Update is scheduled to be released in the coming months, although does not have a specific release date. Besides, Mojang would already be working on new projects in the Minecraft universe that would not have to do with the main game, years ago they showed their intention to take Minecraft further, such as Minecraft educational projects, a version for virtual reality, a mobile game of augmented reality or, the most recent, Minecraft Dungeons, a new game that bets on the Diablo-style RPG action.

Related topics: Minecraft

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!