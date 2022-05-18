Minecraft: Angry Birds: the new and unexpected DLC that has come to Minecraft

yeswe always make fun of Fortnite to be the game of collaborations, but have we sat down to think about the amount of crossovers what Minecraft has done in its eleven years of existence? The world of Disney, super heroes, How to Train Your Dragon, starwars… the list is much longer than you imagine at first (perhaps we should dedicate a note only to the vast catalog of Minecraft collaborations), and it continues to grow now that it too Angry Birds will join the world of breaking rocks and building whatever you want.

What will the collaboration between Minecraft and Angry Birds be like?

It is not to play favorites, but the truth is that This looks to be one of the best collaborations that there has been in the game due to the variety it offers. Like many other collaborations (Street Fighter, Sonic The Hedgehog, seriously, we can go on for whole paragraphs) this DLC will include character skins of the games that most closely resemble the designs used for the Angry Birds movie (because you need hands and feet in Minecraft).

But It will also include two different game modes that will remind you of the glory days of Angry Birds:

Developed by Orevill Studios, the DLC will feature two “birdtastic” game modes: Classic Mode which will allow players to launch birds from a giant slingshot to topple the fragile towers of piglets, just like the original Angry Birds games, now in the beloved block style of minecraft. Mission Mode will present the player with four unique environments to explore, challenging players to rescue members of the Angry Birds crew, including Chuck, Bomb, Stella and more. Once unlocked, the birds will be available as playable characters with their own special abilities to use against the group’s arch-nemesis, the Green Piggies. Players will also be able to find golden eggs that contain adorable newborn friends. With a total of six playable Angry Birds characters, ten character skins and one Character Creator item, Angry Birds fans will have plenty of opportunities to return to their favorite characters as they explore and build in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Mojang.

How to get the Angry Birds DLC for Minecraft?

Like all DLC (not only from Minecraft, but from the world of gaming) is just a click and a debit card away. You can buy it through the official Minecraft page or, by entering the game, in the section that redirects you to it. But yes, being an additional game (because of the “Angry Birds Mode”) buying it is the only way to get it.

When will the Angry Birds DLC be available within Minecraft?

This game option is available from the moment you read this note. Like the rest of the DLCthere is no time limit to get it, which will give you time to save up and buy it.