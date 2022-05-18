Miley Cyrus wore a red dress with ankle strap sandals

Miley Cyrus held all eyes as she made her way to the NBC studio in New York, sheathed in a stunning red dress that reached to the floor. This garment that has left indelible fashion moments in our memories, manages to make an impression on every occasion. We remember Lady Di when she wore a design with gold details for the premiere from When Harry met Sally, either Marilyn Monroe with the sequin garment and vertiginous side opening that she wore in Gentlemen prefer blondes.

Without a doubt, one of the examples that should be among those mentioned in a list of iconic red dresses is the design strapless and sweetheart neckline with which he conquered us Julia Roberts in 1990 in the role of Vivian Ward in beautiful womansporting as a complement a pair of long white gloves, on her way to fall in love with the businessman, edward lewis (Richard Gere). American singer, Miley Cyrushas just relived a moment like these from the Big Apple, using the asphalt as its catwalk.

The red dress that Miley Cyrus combines with bracelet sandals

Miley Cyrus in a red one shoulder dress in New York. Raymond Hall/Getty Images.

We agree that it is not possible to take a Red dress and go unnoticed, one of the most relevant colors of 2022. Miley Cyrus attested to this by donning a red apple design on his way to a presentation during the NBC event. She adjusted the loose-sleeved garment to emphasize the one-shoulder silhouettewhile becoming tighter towards her waist, to fall into a full skirt with a side slit.

This way of carrying bare shoulder It is one of the stylistic codes that reigned during the Y2K era, both with dresses and blouses that were combined with loose jeans and chain decorations. This is how the carelessness of his personality captured the American singer, when wearing a belt and necklace with metallic finishes. The ankle strap sandals They are also among the most outstanding footwear trends for 2022 as one of the most versatile.