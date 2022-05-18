Miley Cyrus shares the unusual way she communicates with godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton communicate with each other by fax, revealed the former.

The 29-year-old Wrecking Ball singer and her 76-year-old godmother recently starred together in a Super Bowl commercial.

Speaking on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miley talked about her unique and special bond with her acclaimed artist godmother.

Miley shared: “It was great because, you know, he did it for phones, and yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still faxed.

“So I don’t know what he’s talking about. She is rarely on the phone. “

Show host Seth, 48, made a quick joke and shared that the Super Bowl commercial was an example of “fake advertising.”



To which Miley tried to clarify what she meant.

She replied with, “Well, we use the phone but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it in a text message, and then that is sent to me and it’s always signed.”

The Malibu singer confessed that Dolly continued to be a role model for her growth and also confessed to urging her to improve her communication skills.

Miley told the audience: “I started trying to write my letters because there is something so extraordinary just in a connection. It is not accidental. You know she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter. “



Dolly has been there for Miley at every stage and even appeared in Miley Hannah Montana’s Disney sitcom as the character’s godmother.

Dolly talked about their special bond in a 2019 interview with SiriusXM’s Just Jenny.

She explained how she became Miley’s godmother after working with her father, fellow country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, in the early 1990s.

The two singers have also performed together many times, most recently at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where they teamed up for a stunning rendition of Jolene.