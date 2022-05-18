Miley Cyrus reacts to Selena Gomez’s impression of her on “Saturday Night Live”

Miley Cyrus responded to Selena Gomez by making an impression on her on Saturday Night Live, and may even have found a way to make money with the monologue moment. Here’s what Cyrus said about Gomez’s performance in the long-running sketch comedy series and how the fans reacted.

Selena Gomez made a hilarious and accurate impression of Miley Cyrus while presenting “Saturday Night Live”

On May 14, Selena Gomez accepted the challenge and the honor of hosting Live Saturday night. This marked the Wizards of Waverly the first time hosting a star SNLbut in the past she has appeared as a musical guest.

During his opening monologue, Gomez delighted the crowd with a lengthy riff about his love life, in which several cast members attempted to shoot with the former Disney star. She even convinced the audience to sing the song “I Love You” together. Barney & friends with her.

But there was a moment in Gomez’s monologue that fans can’t stop talking about: his perfect impression of his fellow actor and musician, Miley Cyrus.

Gomez arranged the viral moment by revealing that she reached out to her friend for advice on hosting the show. Cyrus is very familiar with the SNL stage, having been both the guest and the musical guest several times.

“I also asked one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, and she said, ‘Be yourself and have fun,’” Gomez said, lowering his voice to Cryus’ signature low accent. “And I was like, ‘Miley, is this just an excuse to get impressed on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’ “

Miley Cyrus responded to Selena Gomez’s impression of her on “Saturday Night Live”

Looks like Miley Cyrus took Selena Gomez’s SNL impression of her abreast. On May 17, Cyrus replied to the moment of the monologue in an Instagram post.

She shared two photos of herself in bed holding a cup of tea. The tattooed singer wore a white tank top with the words “Hell Yeah I’m Miley Cyrus” drawn in black ink. On the third slide of her post, Cyrus added a video clip of Gomez’s depiction Live Saturday night.

“HELL YEAH I AM MILEY CYRUS 🫖 @selenagomez @nbcsnl,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans appreciated the response from the “Midnight Sky” singer.

Fans of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez loved the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s post and it sounded out of place in the comments section. Many of them recognized the Disney connection between the two stars and some asked for a collaboration.

One fan wrote “Queens of Disney 💅” while another begged: “Queeensssss, please do a song together😍”

Several fans complimented Cyrus and Gomez’s longtime bond with comments like “I’m in love with your friendship.”

Others encouraged the musician to sell the tank top or its replicas. “You should auction that shirt,” said one fan, while another wrote, “I want this in merchandise.”

