Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish And Other Stars Shine On The Red Carpet

Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish (left), Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (right). (Image courtesy: AFP)

A-listers dressed in the theme of “gold glamour” shone on the red carpet as the annual Met Gala extravaganza known as “the party of the year” returned to its pre-pandemic schedule on Monday in New York. Co-host Blake Lively was one of the first stars to dazzle in a beaded Versace gown with an oversized satin bow that unfurled to reveal a powder blue train. The actress, whose husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, wore a brown velvet tuxedo, described the dress as a “homage” to New York City architecture, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

Among the first to arrive was Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who oversees the philanthropic party that raises millions of dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The high priestess of fashion paired a Chanel gown with a tiara as the fundraiser returned to its usual early May schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event and delayed last year’s edition until fall.

Some 400 famous names from the worlds of music, film, fashion, sports and more were ready to strut their stuff in the over-the-top costume parade on the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Olympic gold medalist and snowboarder Chloe Kim made her Met Gala debut in a feathered tulle gown, while actress Michelle Yeoh wore a flowing green Prabal Gurung gown.

And actor Riz Ahmed approached the subject differently, wearing an open black shirt with a white T-shirt underneath and leather boots.

“This is a tribute to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age golden,” he said.

The invitation-only guest list is a closely guarded secret, with other early guests including singers Jon Batiste and Shawn Mendes, tennis star Venus Williams and The crown actress Emma Corrin.

Pop sensation Rihanna is a regular, but she’s due to give birth soon, so it’s unlikely she’ll give fans a glimpse of her baby bump. Some of the most eye-catching outfits worn over the years include Beyonce’s “naked dress” and Kim Kardashian’s black face-covering bodysuit.

In 2019, the last edition before the pandemic, Lady Gaga performed a striptease of four different outfits, starting with a billowing fuchsia dress and ending with black lingerie.

End Gun Violence’ – Also making headlines that year was singer/actor Billy Porter, who dressed as a sun god. Golden wings spread wide, he was carried by six shirtless men.

At last year’s event in September, left-wing politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caused a stir by wearing a dress emblazoned with the slogan “Tax the Rich.”

That impacted the fashion celebration, where tickets are $35,000 and tables are up to $300,000.

This time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams struck a political chord with a jacket on the back of which were the words “end gun violence.”

Last year, the gala brought home more than $16.4 million for the Met Costume Institute.

The dress code comes from the annual exhibition with which the festival coincides. This year’s is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” a retrospective from the late 19th century to the present.

Monday’s Met Gala was also co-hosted by Oscar-winning actress Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway hit “Hamilton.”

This year’s honorary chairmen are Instagram boss Adam Mosseri and designer Tom Ford, who is expected to dress many of the attendees.

The gala was held for the first time in 1948 and for a long time was reserved for New York high society. Wintour took over the race in 1995, transforming the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous.

