Megan Fox in the sweet wait

Two years ago, diva Megan Fox ended her nearly two-decade marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. At that time they decided to take a step back: he stayed to take care of their three children together while she traveled to a paradise island to record a science fiction movie, where her partner was the singer Machine Gun Kelly.

After filming, the cast members went out to celebrate on more than one occasion and were photographed by specialized journalism. There it was seen that the colleagues were very close. Without hesitation, speculation began about infidelity, but Austin denied everything and confirmed that they were already separated.

Now the model and the singer consolidated their courtship, committed themselves and affirmed that each “drinks the other’s blood”. In addition, they are going to get married in a ceremony that, according to what they said, will give people something to talk about.

Recently, the man wrote a song and claimed that he dedicated it to his love. And he added that it was also intended for the unborn child, sparking rumors of a possible expansion of the blended family.

Although they are a highly acclaimed couple, in recent times they have become exotic characters, even more so when they revealed the unusual practices they carry out, such as the aforementioned act of exchanging their blood, among others.

Although in the beginning she was not yet with the formalities of divorce carried out, once they left she remarried, at least in a pagan ceremony.