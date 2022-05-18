Meeting held to revalue ancestral knowledge and practices in traditional medicine of the Afro-Bolivian people with the support of PAHO – PAHO/WHO

La Paz, Tocaña, May 17, 2022 (PAHO)- The Afro-Bolivian National Council (CONAFRO) together with the Ministry of Health and Sports (MSyD) with technical support from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO /WHO), organized on May 14 the Meeting for the Revaluation of ancestral knowledge and practices in traditional medicine of the Afro-Bolivian People, in the community of Tocaña, in the Municipality of Coroico in the Yungas of La Paz.

Among medicinal plants of various properties, most extracted from the same geographical area characteristic for being a humid and rainy forest, the attendees explained and exchanged their knowledge in the application and preparation of traditional medicine. As part of the tradition there was music and dance characteristic of Afro-Bolivian populations.

This important event was attended by representatives of the General Directorate of Traditional Medicine, SAFCI Program – My Health, by the Ministry of Health and Sports, traditional doctors, community authorities and community members of Tocaña and representatives of PAHO/WHO.

The event continued with the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the medicinal plant nursery called “La Botica Viva” and concluded with the delivery of certificates of recognition to the traditional doctors of Tocaña, by the General Directorate of Traditional Medicine of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The Pan American Health Organization permanently reaffirms the importance of including traditional and complementary medicine services in national health systems in the region of the Americas.

PAHO’s Universal Health Strategy states that respect for traditional medicine continues to be a challenge for most countries in the Region, which affects the quality of care.

PAHO’s Ethnicity and Health Policy, approved in 2017, urges Member States to recognize that promoting access to quality health services means ensuring that health models, systems, and services adopt intercultural perspectives, including knowledge and ancestral and spiritual practices of indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants, Roma and members of other ethnic groups.