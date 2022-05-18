Maverick – Lights of the Century

Tom Cruise returns to the big screen with one of his most iconic characters, the intrepid aviator pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the film Top Gun.

MEXICO CITY.- “Okay, honey. One last trip.” With these words, Tom Cruise returns to the big screen with one of his most iconic characters, the intrepid aviator pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the film Top Gun: Maverick.

“Maverick”, who in the 1986 film won over the audience for his rebellious attitude and mastery of conquering the air, will return for one last feat, in which he will have to guide a group of young naval aviators in the Top Gun school.

The adventure, which can be seen in preview in national theaters starting this weekend, promises a journey as endearing as the one directed 36 years ago by the late Tony Scott.

“It all started when Jerry Bruckheimer (producer) sent me an early version of the script, asked me to read it, asked if I had any ideas, liked what I was thinking, and said, ‘We need to talk to Tom about this.’

“We traveled to Paris where he was doing the sequel to Mission: Impossible, we had about half an hour to sell him the whole story, and fortunately, he connected with him on the idea of ​​this new ‘Maverick’ journey. That finally gave him a reason to go back and do it,” shared Joseph Kosinski, director of the film.

The filmmaker and the rest of the team took on the challenge of raising the sequel to the eighties classic, especially since they could bring back both Cruise and another iconic face from the original.

Val Kilmer, who recently beat throat cancer, returns as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, “Maverick’s” longtime rival, only now he’s risen through the ranks of the US Army.

“Seeing him and Tom reunite on screen for the first time after all these years was really special. I had all these elements of the original to help me.

“And at the same time, all these new actors putting this spin on it and creating a new line in the story. From what we have been able to see with the audience, everything has worked”, expressed Kosinski, excited.

In addition to training the best pilots of the new generation of Top Gun to survive a suicide mission, “Maverick” must face his past.

Among his students will be Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), his partner in the original adventure, a young man with whom he has an outstanding balance after the death of his father.

“I think the writers and Tom really did a great job coming up with this story and figuring out what made sense to put in so many years later. The fact that Goose died in the first one and now Rooster is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps is great.

“And to see this tension between him and ‘Maverick,’ with these issues that they’re going to have to work on, it’s been very interesting. The entire team put a lot of time and heart into it to make sure it worked and I’m so proud of what we accomplished,” Teller shared.

For the new Top Gun team, the biggest challenge was the training to which all the actors were subjected by Cruise, who, a lover of adrenaline and doing his own risk scenes. he demanded them like never before in their careers.

“Tom set up a bootcamp for all of us to learn how to fly those jets and not pass out or throw up all the time, because it’s really intense and we had to do it because everything in the movie is real, there’s no green screen,” Teller said. .

“I think it’s just that reality that makes all of this so great, because you can feel it and see the difference, seeing these real planes in action and seeing what speed does to the faces of the actors is great and that’s why it has so much impact,” said Jennifer Connelly, who plays Maverick’s new love, Penny Benjamin.

