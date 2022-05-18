Matt Hardy reveals who he wants to introduce The Hardy Boyz to the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite Jeff Hardy’s controversial departure at the end of 2021 and the two brothers’ contract with All Elite Wrestling, The Hardy Boyz’s impact on the WWE tag team division is undeniable. In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the eldest of the Hardy brothers spoke about the possible future introduction of the couple in the WWE Hall of Fame, and wanted to reveal who he would like to make the presentation speech. These were his words:

“I think so (on whether they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame), yes, I’m pretty sure of it. I think it would be appropriate. Obviously, we are a deserving teamand Jeff would also deserve it individually.

I think there are a lot of things that could make me deserve my own individual inclusion as well. 100%, taking into account some people who are inside. So what the hell am I saying? I’m being very humble about this. I, could definitely be entered individually.”

“I have a feeling that the most appropriate person to introduce us to would be the guy that we learned the most from, the one that really helped us when we started having success in wrestling, and that would be Michael Hayes“.

Subsequently, Matt Hardy also wanted to talk about his presenter in the event that he is finally introduced independently to The Hardy Boyz. The AEW fighter considered several options.

“I could see that it was MVP. Bray Wyatt it would also be interesting. Put The Fiend in there.”

Shortly after being fired from WWE, the company, interested in rehiring Jeff Hardy and avoiding his departure to AEW, tried to convince Jeff Hardy by offering him a direct inclusion in the Hall of Fame. However, J.eff Hardy turned him down because he wanted to be featured along with his brother, and WWE was unwilling to add a wrestler under contract to All Elite Wrestling. In any case, except for surprise, it is to be expected that Vince McMahon’s company ends up including both fighters in the Hall of Fame.

