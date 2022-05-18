Mark Wahlberg’s express physical change for a movie

Photo credit: Mark Wahlberg – Instagram

If there is an actor who can be the envy of the planet with more than 50 years is Mark Wahlberg. The winner of a Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor he has been able to show off his physique for several decades thanks to his spartan lifestyle with special attention to the gym and diet. However, a work project forced him to change completely and in a hurry to the protagonist of ‘ted’.

The movie ‘Father Stu’s Miracle’ tells how a boxer changes his life after a traffic accident and becomes a priest. In this step of redemption, physical appearance was fundamental and Mark Wahlberg had to transform a body in the form of an athlete to show that of a man who needs help to move. In real life, he could let this happen gradually, but for filming he had to accelerate his way of putting on weight and that is why he drastically changed his routines.

To begin with, he hired a chef to prepare food for him. eat at least 7,000 calories a day for two weeks and rose to 11,000 calories during the last four weeks. So she managed to prime herself and shared it on her social networks.

started with memany proteins in your diet to add the carbohydrates in the second week. Then came the final fireworks for a month. However, it was not fun. “There was never any sweets or anything on the menu that really encouraged you to eat. There were only things with a lot of protein and, of course, with lots of starch and sodium for that puffy effect. It was absolutely miserable, so I don’t plan to repeat it soonMark Whalberg explained in a recent interview.

One of the systems he has revealed was drink glasses of olive oil to speed up the express transformation. However, the actor has recognized that to gain the 13 kilograms that he proposed he tried “with a healthy method”. “I ate a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two potatoes, a piece of meat, two bowls of white rice and a glass of olive oil.“, reviews about their breakfasts.

After recording this film, the actor has had to recover his habits of getting up early to train and return to a healthier diet. However, he has no desire to go back to junk food. “I was turning 50 when the movie ended and I was eating 11,000 calories a day.. That drastic way to gain weight billed me for the last seven or eight months“, It has been recognized.

Interestingly, at some points in the film he had to roll with prosthesis because it was not a recording in chronological order and I still hadn’t managed to gain the weight I needed. Perhaps for the next time, she will bet on makeup and prosthetics instead of such a radical physical change in a short time.