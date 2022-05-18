Marilyn Monroe: Her former stylist criticizes Kim Kardashian for wearing the dress at the Met Gala

Former Marilyn Monroe fashion designer just harshly criticized Kim Kardashian for wearing the Hollywood star’s legendary gown to the 2022 Met Gala.

The stylist who designed the dress of Marilyn Monroeworn by Kim Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala, he stated that, in his view, it was a “big mistake“allow the American TV personality to pay homage to the Hollywood star.

Six decades after sketching the original design, 82-year-old Bob Mackie described the decision to allow Kardashian to wear the legendary dress as “alarming“, emphasizing that”no one else should ever wear that dress. “

Mackie was only 23 when she designed the dress: at the time she was working as an assistant to fashion legend Jean Louis, who created the dress specifically for Marilyn for the actress to wear while performing for then-president John F. Kennedy at May 19, 1962.

“In my opinion it was just a big mistake“Mackie told Entertainment Weekly.”Marilyn was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was simply fabulous. No one is like her, but no one will be like her and that dress was made for her. It was designed for her. No one else should be seen in that dress“.