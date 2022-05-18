Luis Miguel: the unexpected lawsuit of an actor against Diego Boneta

the series of Luis Miguel on Netflix is ​​one of the great successes of the platform and, in large part, is due to the great performance of Diego Bonet, its protagonist. When everything was rosy in the life of the artist who plays Luismi, an unexpected demand court case against him from a colleague came to disrupt his great present.

The recognition for Diego Bonet has been such that he will star alongside Alexandra Daddario in a new and very different version of Romeo and Juliet for the cinema, but first he will have to deal with the demand that a colleague brought him. The actor who shared scenes with the protagonist of Luis Miguel has decided to proceed legally against him for assault and the news shocked everyone.

the actor who sued judicially to Diego Bonet it is Martin Belloa Spanish interpreter who in the series of Luis Miguel he gave life to Tito, the main character’s uncle. Beautiful will take legal action against Bonnet for a scene that apparently got out of control when in episode number 1 his character tells Luis Miguel what happened to his mother, Marcela.

The argument between Tito and Luis Miguel either Martin Bello Y Diego Bonet ends with blows and that’s how it was seen in the Netflix series, but the actor who now demand the protagonist said that after that fictional “altercation”, he had bruises and injuries on his body. Beautiful He assures that he showed the production his injuries but “they did not pay much attention to him”.

Beyond the violent scene, the character of Martin Bello was “erased” from the project without any explanation and the actor believes that Diego Bonet had something to do with that decision. “Suddenly, they cut my character because I was supposed to continue in the project. They have not given me any kind of explanation for that. Now, I want everything to be known. I’m not looking for financial gain, but that Justice be done,” said the actor who sued to the protagonist of Luis Miguel.