Luis Miguel: the unexpected lawsuit of an actor against Diego Boneta

the series of Luis Miguel on Netflix is ​​one of the great successes of the platform and, in large part, is due to the great performance of Diego Bonet, its protagonist. When everything was rosy in the life of the artist who plays Luismi, an unexpected demand court case against him from a colleague came to disrupt his great present.

The recognition for Diego Bonet has been such that he will star alongside Alexandra Daddario in a new and very different version of Romeo and Juliet for the cinema, but first he will have to deal with the demand that a colleague brought him. The actor who shared scenes with the protagonist of Luis Miguel has decided to proceed legally against him for assault and the news shocked everyone.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker