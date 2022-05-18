Listen to TV analysis May 17, 2022: Don Raoul Bova beats Jennifer Lopez. Floris ‘discovers’ Tatiana Kukhareva and beats Berlinguer, with Orsini and Boschi

You listen to TV at the top: on Rai1 Don Matteo 13 to 5.872 million and 30.64%; Usual Unknowns 4.916 million and 24.52%; Tg1 4,621 million and 26.16%

After the week of ESCDon Massimo is back /Raoul Bova in the generalist menu on Tuesday 17 May, without football to disturb too much except with the play offs of B series (122 thousand spectators for Benevento-Pisa) And Series C (50 thousand total spectators on Sky with Entella-Palermo And Feralpi-Reggiana) and with a match of Premier League (Southampton-Liverpool to 50 thousand). The new episode of Don Matteo and Canale 5 broadcast the first tv of the film Wall Street girls, with Jennifer Lopezalso struggling with the tough title of Rai2 (The Equalizer 2- Unforgivable) and with the special of Hyenas on Italia 1 dedicated to A country of crafty people.

In the early evening the war and diplomatic situation, but also the political and economic one, were told differently in the three talks: from Giovanni Floris on La7 the real news was Tatiana Kukhareva by Sputnik News; Bianca Berlinguer on Rai3 has not given up on Alessandro Orsini and proposed the duet with Maria Elena Boschiafter that with Mauro Corona and Iva Zanicchi. From Mario Giordano on Rete4 he took the field Maurizio Belpietro, and intervened Rita Dalla Chiesa and Maria Rita Gismondo and much less was said about Russia and Ukraine. But here is the balance of the meters.

Listen to TV early evening: Don Matteo exceeds 30%

Rai1 dictated the law. On the flagship he publishes the new episode of Don Matteo 13with Raoul Bova in the role of Don Massimo and in the cast Nino Frassica, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Nathalie Guettà, Maurizio Lastrico, Giancarlo Magalli, had 5.872 million spectators with a 30.6% share. The first TV film on the commercial flagship The Wall Street girlswith Jennifer Lopez protagonist, collected only 1.8 million spectators and 10.1%. On Italia 1 the special de Hyenas titled A country of crafty peopleled by Julius Goliathachieved 1.4 million spectators and 10.4%, after presentation to 1.077 million spectators and 5.2%.

On Rai2 the action film The Equalizer2- Without Forgivenesswith Denzel Washington protagonist, reached 1.092 million viewers and 5.2% share, doing better than talk.

Listen to TV talk: Floris ‘launches’ the Russian journalist wins Tatiana Kukhareva and focuses on the usual Tabacci and Di Battista. Berlinguer defends himself with Orsini and Boschi. Staccato Giordano, supported by Belpietro

The three talks have deployed these formations on the field. From Giovanni Floris they have passed through several times Luca and Paolothen Tatiana Kukhareva, Bruno Tabacci, Milena Gabanelli, Alessandro Di Battista, Beatrice Lorenzin, Giampiero Massolo, Carlo Cottarelli, Gianni Riotta, Liisa Liimatainen, Alberto Fazolo, Vincenzo Camporini, David Parenzo, Nando Pagnoncelli, Andrea Mancia, Carlo Cambi, Angelo D’Orsi, Alexeyov , Ginevra Bompiani, Beatrice Lorenzin.

From Bianca Berlinguer have passed Mauro Corona And Iva Zanicchiso Alessandro Orsini and Maria Elena Boschi, and therefore Andrea Ruggieri, Federico Rampini, Francesco Borgonovo, Anastasia Kuzmina, Matteo Bassetti, Giada Messetti. By Mario Giordano entered the scene Maurizio Belpietro, Maria Rita Gismondo, Rita Dalla Chiesa, Lady Demonique among the guests, with wild boar and swine fever, vaccines and masks, house thieves, sexual dominators among the additional topics. Here is the balance of the comparison.

On La7 On Tuesday it dropped a bit compared to seven days earlier. The program had 1.010 million viewers and 5.7%, with Tuesday + to 336 thousand and 5% (1.114 million spectators and 6.2% with Tuesday + to 401 thousand spectators and 6% seven days earlier). On Rai 3 #White paper it convinced 900 thousand spectators with 5.2% after the presentation to 780 thousand and 3.8% (1,002 million spectators after the presentation to 1.011 million spectators and 4.7% seven days before). On Rete4 Out of the core over a longer duration it reached 724 thousand and 4.9% (768 thousand and 5.1% seven days earlier).

Listen to free native digital TV in prime time: still Iris in command

About Iris God’s gunslinger it had 492 thousand spectators and 2.4%. On RealTime First Cruise Appointment it achieved 300 thousand spectators with 1.5%. Out of 20 Mission Impossible 3 got 292 thousand spectators with 1.55%. On the Nove Men in Black was seen by 277 thousand spectators and 1.4%. On La5 Notting Hill 268 thousand and 1.5%. %. On Focus Discovering the National Parks of North America 243 thousand total spectators and 1.3%. On Rai4 Exodus – Gods and kings was the choice of 235 thousand spectators with the 1.3 Su Top Crime Forever reaches 225 thousand spectators with 1.1%. On Movie Roaming Mines it attracted 205 thousand spectators with 1%. On Tv8 Revenant – Revenant to 191 thousand spectators and 1.1%. On RaiPremium A summer in the mountains to 187 thousand spectators and 0.92%. On Rai5 The Circle to 157 thousand spectators and 0.8%. On La7d Drop Dead Diva to 48 thousand spectators with 0.3%.

Listen to TV day time

In access. On Rai1 Usual Unknowns 4.916 million viewers and 24.5%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.262 million spectators with a share of 16.2%. About Italia1 NCIS it recorded 1.382 million viewers with 7%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 938 thousand and 4.6%. On Rai3 The joy of music was seen by 862 thousand spectators with 4.6% e A Place in the Sun by 1.494 million spectators and 7.5%. On Rete4 Italy tonight it had 935 thousand spectators and 4.8% in the first part and 861 thousand spectators and 4.3% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight achieved 1.564 million viewers and 7.9%. On Tv8 Celebrity Chef it collected 416 thousand spectators with 2.1%. On the Nove Deal With It – Stay in the Game attracted 279 thousand spectators with 1.4%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The legacy it obtained 2.5 million spectators and 23.9% and 3.835 million and 27.4% share. On Channel 5 Come on the first! to 1.9 million spectators and 19.1% and then Come on another one! to 2,860 million and 21.3%. On Rai3 TGR 1,933 million viewers with 12.8%. On Rai2 The Good Doctor 572 thousand spectators with 3.4%. About Italia1 CSI Miami to 494 thousand and 3.1%. On Network 4 Love storm to 894 thousand and 5%. On La7 Special TgLa7 to 409 thousand and 4.1%. On Tv8 Masterchef 223 thousand spectators and 1.6%. On the Nove Cash or Trash to 245 thousand spectators with 1.6%.

In the morning. On Rai1 Tg1 Extraordinary Edition 15.8%, One morning 15.6% share, Italian stories 17.8% and 15.6% ed It is always noon to 17.4% with Antonella Clerici. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club 5.3%. Your Facts 10.8% and 9.9%. On Rai 3 Agora 7.3% and 5.5%. Elixir 4.8% and 5.7%. About Italia1 Sportmediaset 2.4%. On Channel 5 Morning Five News in the first part 19.7% and in the second 21.3%. Forum 21.7%. On Network 4 Murder, she wrote 5.5%. On La7 Omnibus 4%. Coffee Break 5%. The air that pulls 5.9% e The air that blows – Today 5%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is Another Day 14.2% e The Paradise of the Ladies in replica 15.8%. Live Life 16.6% and 21.1%. On Canale5 Beautiful 18.4%, A life 18.4% share, Men and women 26% with a final 23.2%. Island of the famous 20.7%, Brave and beautiful 16.6%, Afternoon Five 15.8% and then 16.7%. On Rai 2 Tour of Italy 11.1%, with Upon arrival 16.4% share e Process to the stage 7.4%. On Rai3 Geo 4.5% and 8.1%. On Italy 1 Simpson at 5% 6.1% and 5.6%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 7.9%, War Diary 3.5%. On La7 Tagada 2.7% and 3.3% e Tagadà #Focus 3.5%. In the late evening. On Rai1 Door to door 13.5% share. On Channel 5 X-Style 5.4%. On Rai2 I hear you 4.5%. On Rai 3 Night Line 6%. On Rete4 It wasn’t me 3.1% share.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of on Tuesday)