Lionel Messi’s future is still in the air as PSG star’s agent denies David Beckham’s transfer to Inter Miami in 2023

Ads

The LIONEL MESSI agent has dismissed claims that the star will join David Beckham’s Inter Miami next year.

Reports surfaced yesterday that the Argentine legend will join the Florida-based squad once his deal with Paris Saint-Germain ends in 2023.

DIRECTV Sports also said the deal would see Messi own a 35% stake in the MLS franchise club.

The report came when Inter Miami co-owner Beckham posted his Instagram photos with Paris Saint-Germain stars including Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

Now Messi’s representatives have told Le Parisien that suggestions that he will join the Herons and buy the club are “completely false”.

The quotations reported add: “Leo has not yet decided his future.

And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the last few hours, it is only in the context of PSG’s stay in Doha.

“[That is] where the former English midfielder plays the role of ambassador for the next World Cup in Qatar “.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed in February that he would “love” to sign Barcelona legend Messi and that former Real Madrid icon Beckham’s shot makes it a “possibility”.

Messi would be far from the first football legend to move to MLS towards the latter stages of his playing career.

FREE BETS & REGISTRATION OFFERS – BEST OFFERS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

He has also previously bought a luxurious £ 5 million apartment in Miami, suggesting he’s a fan of the area, even though he put it up for sale in November.

Manchester United legend Beckham, 47, regularly faced Messi during his playing days.

Becks’ last club was PSG and he admitted he decided to hang up his boots after Messi drove him mad in a Champions League clash against Barcelona in 2013.